German authorities arrest man in connection with Fort Wayne teen’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — German authorities have arrested a man in Hamburg in connection with the death of a 14-year-old Fort Wayne juvenile, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

In a statement dated Oct. 23, police said the Homicide Unit conducted a months-long criminal investigation into the juvenile’s death and identified an adult male living in Germany as a suspect.

Fort Wayne investigators worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and German authorities. The joint effort led to the man’s arrest in Hamburg for a criminal offense related to the juvenile’s death.

Police did not release the suspect’s name or additional details about the case.

The department thanked the FBI and German authorities for their assistance and urged parents, guardians, educators and young people to remain aware of violent online networks that target and exploit children and other vulnerable individuals.

Anyone who suspects criminal activity is encouraged to report it to law enforcement.