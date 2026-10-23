Phil’s One Stop Offering $3.30 Gas for WOWO Penny Pitch Event Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Drivers across Northeast Indiana will have an opportunity to save money at the pump Friday as Phil’s One Stop partners with WOWO for the annual Penny Pitch Gas Pump Event.

In honor of Phil’s One Stop’s 30th anniversary, regular gasoline will be priced at $3.30 per gallon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, October 23, at four participating locations.

The event combines a temporary break for drivers with a fundraising effort benefiting the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council (NIBCC), which provides assistance to active-duty military members and their families in Northeast Indiana.

WOWO is encouraging customers to consider donating some or all of the money they save at the pump to this year’s Penny Pitch recipient. The campaign has a fundraising goal of $100,000.

Phil’s One Stop Marks 30 Years

During an interview with WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee, Zach Karper of Phil’s One Stop said the company wanted to celebrate its 30th anniversary by offering customers a meaningful discount.

After discussing how low they could bring the price, the team settled on $3.30 per gallon to mark the milestone.

Karper estimated the promotion could save drivers around 70 cents per gallon compared with prices near $3.93, although the actual savings will depend on the price drivers would otherwise pay.

Customers do not need a coupon or an app to receive the advertised price. Drivers enrolled in Marathon Rewards may qualify for additional savings by entering their phone number at the pump, with savings varying by location.

Where to Get $3.30 Gas

WOWO will broadcast live from four participating Phil’s One Stop locations during the event:

Fern Hill: 102 Fernhill Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805

102 Fernhill Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Copper Creek: 1950 Copper Mine Passage, Fort Wayne, IN 46845

1950 Copper Mine Passage, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Georgetown: 6230 East State Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46815

6230 East State Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46815 Auburn: 190 Smaltz Way, Auburn, IN 46706

Casey Hendrickson will broadcast from the Fern Hill location near the Coliseum. Kayla Blakeslee will be at Georgetown, Brian Ford at Auburn and Heather Starr at Copper Creek.

The promotion runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, October 23.

Helping Northeast Indiana Military Families

The Northeast Indiana Base Community Council works to assist active-duty military members and their families who face financial hardships and unexpected emergencies.

Assistance may include help with vehicle problems, medical expenses and other urgent needs. According to the original WOWO event announcement, eligible families may receive checks of up to $1,000, depending on their circumstances and program requirements.

Blakeslee previously highlighted the example of a deployed service member whose wife was home with their four children when the family’s basement flooded. The family reached out to the council for assistance.

Karper said supporting military families is a natural fit for Phil’s One Stop, which has a history of supporting veterans and active-duty service members.

The company’s contribution to the event comes through the discounted gasoline, with customers encouraged to add donations to the bright red Penny Pitch buckets at the participating stations.

How to Participate

The WOWO Penny Pitch Gas Pump Event takes place Friday, October 23, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the four participating Phil’s One Stop locations in Fort Wayne and Auburn.

Drivers can purchase regular gasoline for $3.30 per gallon during the promotion and are encouraged to donate their savings to help support military families through the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council.