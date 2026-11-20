LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan families are expected to spend less than the national average to put Thanksgiving dinner on the table this year, with the cost of a traditional meal for 10 people falling about 3% from last year.

The Michigan Farm Bureau puts the statewide average at just over $50. That’s roughly $8 less than the national average of about $58, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual Thanksgiving dinner survey released Wednesday.

The national figure is the highest since 2022, but Michigan’s average moved in the opposite direction, giving shoppers some relief heading into the holiday.

Lansing resident Betty Wade said the higher national total wasn’t surprising.

“With the way the economy is now? No, it’s right in line with everything else that’s gone up,” Wade said.

The survey tracks the cost of more than a dozen traditional Thanksgiving items. Several staples are cheaper than they were last year, including the turkey, stuffing mix, pie crusts and cranberries.

A 16-pound turkey averages $20.03 in the survey, or about $1.25 a pound. That’s down 7% from last year. A 14-ounce package of cubed stuffing mix costs $3.78, down 4%, while two frozen pie crusts are $2.89, a 12% decline. A 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries averages $1.87, down 13%.

Other items showing price declines include a one-pound vegetable tray at $1.21, down 12%; a pound of frozen peas at $1.51, down 2%; and three pounds of sweet potatoes at $3.33, down 1%.

But not everything is getting cheaper. A dozen dinner rolls are up 28%, to $3.96, while a half-pint of whipping cream has climbed 15%, to $1.89. Pumpkin pie mix and whole milk are each up 2%, while five pounds of russet potatoes increased 3%.

The survey also includes a four-pound boneless ham, averaging $16.38, down 7% from last year.

Michigan Farm Bureau representative Pierce Bennett says the state’s diverse agricultural industry helps keep food costs down. Michigan produces more than 300 commercial agricultural products, giving consumers access to a wide range of foods grown in the state or nearby.

Bennett says shorter transportation distances can help lower shipping expenses and the price consumers pay at the grocery store.

“That makes our transportation costs lower; it makes our price per pound lower because it’s right here,” Bennett said. “It gives Michigan consumers the opportunity to go buy that product locally.”

Michigan farmers have still faced challenges this year, including higher fertilizer costs. Bennett says producers have responded by finding ways to operate more efficiently and meet demand.

“Our Michigan farmers are stepping up and meeting that demand,” Bennett said. “They are saying, ‘We’re going to grow products that people will want to purchase, and they want to feed their family, and we’re going to do it at the best price point we can.'”

The Farm Bureau’s annual survey is designed to estimate the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10. Actual grocery bills will vary depending on where shoppers live, which stores they visit and what products they choose.