September 30, 2026
Local News

Early bird ticket sales end Wednesday for Artlink BASH

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied/Artlink Contemporary Gallery)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Wednesday is the final day to purchase discounted early bird tickets for this year’s Artlink BASH in downtown Fort Wayne.

The annual event will be held Thursday, Oct. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Artlink inside the Auer Center for Arts and Culture, 300 E. Main St.

Early bird tickets are $75 through Wednesday, Sept. 30. Beginning Thursday, tickets will increase to $95.

This year’s BASH will feature a Pop Art-inspired theme along with original artwork, food, drinks and music. The event will include live and silent art auctions, including Artlink’s first live auction, as well as a raffle.

Pop Art-inspired cocktail attire is encouraged but not required.

Proceeds from ticket sales support Artlink’s exhibitions, educational programs and opportunities for artists throughout northeast Indiana.

More information and tickets are available through Artlink.

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