Severe storms possible overnight across Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Northeast Indiana could see severe thunderstorms overnight, with damaging winds and hail the primary threats.

The National Weather Service Northern Indiana says storms could develop this evening before another round moves through overnight and into Friday morning.

The current forecast calls for storms between about 3 and 8 p.m. Thursday, followed by another potential round from 6 to 11 a.m. Friday. The weather service says there is still some uncertainty about when storms will develop and how widespread they will be.

Forecasters say stronger storms could produce wind gusts of up to 70 mph across northeastern portions of the area. Hail is also possible.

The NWS says the potential for severe weather is greatest overnight, with a slight risk of severe storms. Friday carries a marginal risk, or level one out of five, for severe weather.

Friday could also bring another round of storms later in the afternoon or evening. The weather service says the most likely time for storms Friday is between 6 and 11 a.m., with another batch possible between 4 and 11 p.m.

Along with the storm threat, temperatures will remain hot and humid. Afternoon heat indexes are expected to reach around 100 degrees Thursday and Friday.

A heat advisory remains in effect Thursday, and has been extended into Friday for five counties in the southwest portion of the NWS Northern Indiana forecast area.

The weather service recommends residents remain weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings.

The next scheduled briefing from the National Weather Service is Friday morning.