Indiana infrastructure earns D+ grade in new report

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana’s infrastructure received an overall grade of D+ in a new report from the American Society of Civil Engineers, with concerns ranging from aging roads and water systems to growing electricity demands.

The group’s 2026 Report Card for Indiana’s Infrastructure evaluates seven categories and says the state’s infrastructure faces significant challenges that will require additional investment.

The grades include:

Bridges: B-

Drinking water: C-

Roads: C-

Stormwater: D

Dams: D

Energy: D

Wastewater: D+

Bridges received the state’s highest grade, while dams and energy were among the lowest-rated categories.

The report identifies major funding needs for Indiana’s water infrastructure. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates the state needs more than $8 billion in drinking water improvements. The report also identifies an estimated $531 million need for clean water infrastructure projects and about $10 billion for wastewater systems.

More than 4 million people in Indiana rely on municipal sewer systems to treat their wastewater, many of which are aging and will need improvements or replacement.

The report also raises concerns about the state’s energy infrastructure as electricity demand increases. Data centers are expected to account for a growing share of Indiana’s energy use, adding pressure to an already aging system.

Indiana’s dams are another area of concern. The state has 1,641 regulated dams, including 278 classified as high-hazard dams. Those are structures whose failure could result in loss of life or property. Only 55% of the state’s high-hazard dams have emergency action plans, compared with a national rate of 83%, according to the report.

The report’s overall D+ grade is a warning that additional investment is needed to maintain and improve infrastructure that Hoosiers rely on every day.

The full 2026 Report Card for Indiana’s Infrastructure is available from the American Society of Civil Engineers.