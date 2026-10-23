MadCon gaming convention returns to downtown Fort Wayne this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Gaming enthusiasts will gather in downtown Fort Wayne this weekend as MadCon returns to the Grand Wayne Convention Center.

The three-day gaming convention runs Friday, October 23, through Sunday, October 25, bringing together players of all experience levels for a weekend of tabletop gaming and community activities.

According to WANE 15, the event will feature a variety of roleplaying games, board games and vendors, offering opportunities for both experienced gamers and newcomers to participate.

MadCon is designed to bring together people who share an interest in tabletop gaming while providing opportunities to meet other players, discover new games and connect with the local gaming community.

Event organizer Dane Leitch recently discussed this year’s convention and the activities planned for attendees.

The convention will take place at the Grand Wayne Convention Center in downtown Fort Wayne, with activities scheduled throughout the weekend.

Tickets are available online, and attendees can find additional event information, registration details and scheduling at MadCon 2026.