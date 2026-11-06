Lincoln Party secures statewide ballot access in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – The Lincoln Party has secured statewide ballot access in Indiana for the next four years after its secretary of state candidate received more than 70,000 votes in Tuesday’s election.

Greg Ballard received 3.6% of the vote, exceeding the 2% threshold required under Indiana law. The result allows Lincoln Party candidates to run for any office in the state without collecting petition signatures during the next four years.

According to our partners in news, 21 Alive, party founder and state chair Nathan Gotsch said the organization focuses on fighting corruption, restoring accountability and listening to voters.

Gotsch credited Ballard’s campaign with putting pressure on Republican leaders to move away from incumbent Secretary of State Diego Morales, who lost the Republican nomination in June.

Looking ahead, Gotsch also addressed the 2027 Indianapolis mayoral race. He said the Lincoln Party plans to recruit a candidate to challenge Mayor Joe Hogsett in the general election if Hogsett seeks a fourth term and wins the Democratic primary.

Gotsch said the party intends to use its newly secured ballot access to offer Indianapolis voters another choice in the mayoral race.