Trooper Arrests Driver After OWI Investigation During DeKalb County Stop

The Lead Off

An Indiana State Police traffic stop in DeKalb County led to the arrest of a Columbia City woman on operating while intoxicated and drug-related charges.

Troopers say the driver had a juvenile passenger inside the vehicle during the July 5 stop.

The juvenile passenger was safely released to their mother after the investigation was completed.

Traffic stop leads to OWI arrest

DEKALB COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) An Indiana State Police trooper arrested a Columbia City woman after a traffic stop in DeKalb County led to an operating while intoxicated investigation.

According to Indiana State Police, a Fort Wayne Post trooper conducted a traffic stop shortly after 5:40 p.m. Sunday, July 5, on a black Jeep for speeding and expired registration.

The vehicle was driven by Torri Hyser, 48, of Columbia City. A juvenile passenger was inside the vehicle at the time of the stop.

Trooper observes signs of impairment

During the traffic stop, the trooper reported observing several signs that Hyser was intoxicated.

After completing an investigation, authorities took Hyser into custody on multiple charges.

The juvenile passenger was released safely to their mother following the conclusion of the investigation.

Driver faces multiple charges

Indiana State Police said Hyser was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of a Legend Drug or Precursor — Level 6 felony

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Passenger Under 18 — Level 6 felony

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment — Class A misdemeanor

Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance — Class A misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated — Class C misdemeanor

Operating with a Controlled Substance in the Body — Class C misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia — Class C misdemeanor

Investigation continues through court process

The charges against Hyser will proceed through the court system. Additional case details, including future hearings and outcomes, will be determined through the legal process.

The Takeaway