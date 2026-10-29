Measles case confirmed in Kosciusko County as Indiana outbreak grows

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) — Health officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kosciusko County as the number of infections continues to rise across northeast Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, Kosciusko County is now the seventh county in northeast Indiana to report a confirmed measles case.

As of Wednesday, October 28, state health officials reported 12 confirmed cases in Adams County, five in Allen County, five in DeKalb County, one in Elkhart County and 11 in LaGrange County.

Statewide, Indiana has recorded 73 confirmed measles cases, marking the highest number of infections reported in more than 30 years, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms typically include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that often begins on the face before spreading to the rest of the body.

The virus can cause serious complications, particularly in young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

Health officials emphasize that the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent infection. Two doses are approximately 97% effective at preventing measles.

Anyone experiencing symptoms or who believes they may have been exposed is encouraged to contact a healthcare provider before visiting a medical facility to help prevent further transmission.

Additional information about measles cases, vaccination recommendations and prevention is available through the Indiana Department of Health.