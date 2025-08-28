Michigan Fatal Crashes Vs Drugs

MICHIGAN, (WOWO) — New data from Michigan State Police shows one in four traffic deaths in 2024 involved drugs – that’s 272 of nearly 1,100 fatalities statewide.

That’s a 25% share, up from 19% a decade ago.

In fact, nearly half of all impaired-driver deaths now involve drugs – not just alcohol.

Officials link the rise to changing drug laws, including marijuana legalization in 2018.

Since then, drug-involved crash deaths have risen 15% on average.

State officials say the growing senior population and drug use trends are creating new challenges for road safety.