More Than 5,000 Students Lost as Enrollment Drops at Michigan Public Universities

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Enrollment at Michigan’s 15 public universities has fallen for the first time in three years, with more than 5,000 fewer students attending this fall as universities face a shrinking pool of high school graduates and new obstacles for international students.

Preliminary figures released by the Michigan Association of State Universities show total enrollment dropped about 2% from 259,330 students in fall 2025 to 254,107 this fall. Nearly every public university in the state reported a decline, with graduate student enrollment experiencing the steepest drop at nearly 5%.

Bridge Michigan reported the figures in an October 22 article by Kim Kozlowski, citing the association’s preliminary enrollment report.

The largest percentage decline came at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, where enrollment fell about 14%, from 1,440 students to 1,232. Northern Michigan University in Marquette lost nearly 6% of its students, dropping from 7,386 to 6,961.

Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti also saw enrollment fall nearly 6%, from 12,176 students to 11,468.

Several other public universities lost roughly 5% of their students. Ferris State University declined from 9,877 to 9,386; Michigan Technological University dropped from 7,411 to 7,054; Central Michigan University fell from 14,171 to 13,524; and Oakland University declined from 15,979 to 15,252.

Michigan State University, the state’s second-largest university, saw enrollment fall nearly 2%, from 51,838 to 50,941.

Three public universities avoided the overall downward trend. The University of Michigan increased enrollment about 1% to 54,181 students, while the University of Michigan-Flint grew about 2% to 7,258. Wayne State University in Detroit remained essentially flat at 24,182 students.

The latest decline follows a long-term drop in public university enrollment across Michigan. Combined enrollment peaked at 301,919 students in 2011 before falling over the following years and dropping sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment later began to recover, remaining relatively steady over the past three years before the latest setback.

Dan Hurley, chief executive officer of the Michigan Association of State Universities, identified two major factors behind the decline: fewer high school graduates and federal policies affecting international students.

Hurley said Michigan is approaching its 20th year of a shrinking pipeline of high school students, reducing the number of potential college applicants available to universities.

“It is not a new challenge but it is evident this year,” Hurley said.

The second factor involves federal policies under President Donald Trump’s administration, including travel restrictions affecting certain countries and increased scrutiny of international student applications and social media activity. Hurley said those measures have made it more difficult for some international students to attend Michigan universities.

The impact appears particularly pronounced among graduate students, whose enrollment declined nearly 5% statewide. Hurley said the drop in graduate enrollment reflects federal policies involving international student visas and could help explain losses at universities such as Michigan Tech.

“The graduate student headcount is a direct reflection of federal policy as it involves international student visas and it’s particularly frustrating,” Hurley said.

The administration has defended its immigration and visa policies on grounds including national security, immigration enforcement and increased federal oversight of universities.

For Michigan’s public universities, the enrollment decline presents challenges beyond student headcounts. A smaller student population can affect tuition revenue, staffing, academic programs and campus planning, particularly at institutions already experiencing substantial declines.

State financial aid programs, including the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, may help make college more affordable and support enrollment, Hurley said. Universities also offer their own financial aid packages to attract and retain students.

“If we didn’t have that … I think the numbers would be much more stark,” he said.

The preliminary figures suggest Michigan’s public universities are again confronting enrollment pressures after several years of relative stability. With the number of high school graduates continuing to decline and uncertainty surrounding international student recruitment, the ability to attract students from within and outside Michigan remains a central challenge for the state’s higher education system.