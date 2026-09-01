Wings Etc. Brings Back September Fan Challenge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Wings Etc. is bringing back its September Fan Challenge, giving Wings Rewards members a chance to earn a free appetizer.

Members who place two qualifying orders of $10 or more during September can receive the free appetizer offer.

The purchases can be made through dine-in, carryout or delivery. The $10 minimum applies to qualifying food and soft drink purchases before tax, delivery fees and gratuities. Alcohol does not count toward the minimum.

Dine-in customers can scan their receipts to receive Rewards credits, while customers ordering directly through the Wings Etc. app will have credits added automatically.

The free appetizer offer will appear in members’ Wings Rewards accounts after their second qualifying visit and must be redeemed by October 31.

The offer is valid for one use and cannot be combined with other coupons or discounts.