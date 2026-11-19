AMBOY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A 61-year-old Michigan man was killed and another driver was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Fulton County Wednesday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:34 p.m. November 18 at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road U in Amboy Township.

Investigators say Paul H. Wetter, 61, of Adrian, Michigan, was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger northbound on County Road 1 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection.

His vehicle was struck by a 2007 GMC Yukon traveling eastbound on County Road U. The Yukon was driven by 71-year-old James A. Ghesquire of Erie, Michigan.

Wetter died at the scene. Ghesquire was taken to Toledo Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Lucas and Fulton County sheriff’s offices, Sylvania Fire and EMS, Richland Township Fire Department, Metamora Amboy Fire Department, Fulton County EMS and Life Flight.