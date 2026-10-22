ODOT inspects 1,700 plow trucks as Ohio prepares for winter weather

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio is getting ready for snow and ice before winter weather arrives, with transportation crews inspecting equipment, stockpiling salt and preparing thousands of drivers for the season ahead.

The Ohio Department of Transportation held its annual winter readiness event Tuesday, putting snowplows and other equipment through 150-point inspections. Crews check critical components, including plow blades, salt spinners and engines, to make sure the equipment is ready to hit the roads.

ODOT says it has more than 600,000 tons of road salt stored across Ohio, including more than 90,000 tons in central Ohio. Additional deliveries are still arriving.

The state has approximately 1,700 plow trucks and 3,000 full-time seasonal drivers to help keep roads clear when winter weather hits.

But ODOT is also warning motorists to give those crews plenty of room. The agency reported 58 snowplows were struck by other vehicles last winter, a number officials say is far too high.

ODOT spokesperson Morgan Eibel is urging drivers to plan ahead, allow extra time for their commutes and slow down when approaching snowplows working on the road.

The department also says it still needs seasonal drivers in several Ohio counties. Applications and additional information are available through the ODOT website.