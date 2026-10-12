Ohio Attorney General Warns Parents About Online Safety After Indiana Teen Hailey Buzbee’s Death

COLUMBUS Oh. (WOWO) — Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson is urging parents to take a more active role in their children’s online lives, warning that online dangers can affect any family as the federal case continues against a Columbus man accused in the kidnapping and death of 17-year-old Indiana teen Hailey Buzbee.

Wilson shared the warning during an appearance Monday on The Big Picture with Bryn Caswell and Stacia Naquin, weeks after meeting with Buzbee’s parents. He said her family’s experience is a reminder that parents should not assume their children are safe simply because they are attentive or familiar with technology.

“My message to everybody out there who’s listening to this is Hailey’s parents are normal parents. They’re just like you. They’re just like me. And if this can happen to them, it can happen to any of us,” Wilson said.

The Ohio attorney general said his professional experience does not make his own family immune to potential online threats.

“I’m not a fool to sit here and think that because I know a little more information about how this works or because I have a title or because I have these job experiences that I’m immune from somebody trying to take a shot at my kids. I’m not,” Wilson said.

Wilson encouraged parents to learn which apps their children use, research potential safety concerns associated with those platforms and maintain open conversations about online interactions. He said those discussions should be grounded in concern for children’s safety rather than an attempt to control them.

“Be vigilant. Research what’s on your kid’s phones. Research some of the articles around those apps and some of the weaknesses and some of the problems with those apps. Talk to your kids about this stuff,” Wilson said.

“Your kids need to know you love them and that your interest in this issue comes from a position of love, not control. It’s really all about your desire to keep them safe.”

Buzbee disappeared from her home in Fishers, Indiana, and her remains were discovered in Perry County in February, weeks later. Federal prosecutors allege she met Tyler Thomas, 39, of Columbus, Ohio, online while playing video games, including Roblox and League of Legends.

On September 23, a federal grand jury indicted Thomas on nine counts connected to Buzbee’s death. The charges include kidnapping resulting in death, sexual exploitation of a child resulting in death, traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and obstruction-related offenses.

Thomas was arraigned in federal court Monday and pleaded not guilty to all counts. The allegations against him have not been proven in court.

Wilson said Buzbee’s parents are now using their experience to encourage other families to take online safety seriously, despite the emotional toll of repeatedly sharing their story.

“What I saw from Hailey’s parents was a sense of purpose where they want to take action, they want to share their story, as painful as it can be, because every time they share it, it’s like pulling the scab off,” Wilson said.

He added that the family wants to prevent other parents from experiencing a similar loss.

“They do it from a position of wanting no other parent to have to suffer the loss that they suffered,” Wilson said.

The case has also prompted action among Ohio lawmakers, who are considering proposals intended to help protect children from online exploitation and related dangers.

One proposal, Senate Bill 379, known as “Hailey’s Law,” was introduced in March by state Sens. Michele Reynolds and Kristina Roegner. The proposal is part of the legislative response following Buzbee’s death.

The case highlights concerns about how online gaming platforms and other digital services can connect young people with people they may not know in person. Wilson’s message focused on the role parents can play by understanding the platforms their children use, discussing potentially dangerous interactions and making sure children feel comfortable seeking help.

For families in Indiana and Ohio, the investigation has brought renewed attention to online safety and the importance of communication between parents and children.

Wilson said parents should not believe that education, experience or familiarity with technology makes their families immune to online threats. Instead, he urged families to remain engaged in their children’s digital lives and approach difficult conversations with care and an emphasis on protection.

The federal criminal case against Thomas remains ongoing.