Ohio to Receive More Than $13 Million in Federal Funding for Childhood Development

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Ohio will receive more than $13 million in federal funding to support parents and children through a national home-visiting program focused on maternal health, infant care and healthy childhood development.

The funding is part of more than $500 million announced October 5 by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration and Nationwide Children’s Hospital for the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program.

The initiative connects families with trained professionals who provide guidance, resources and support during pregnancy and a child’s early years. The program is designed to improve maternal and child health outcomes while promoting healthy childhood development according to WCMH.

Federal officials say the investment will help families access services and support during critical stages of early childhood, including periods when parents may be navigating pregnancy, postpartum recovery and the challenges of caring for a newborn.

“We know children, the first teachers that they have are their parents and if we can help those parents, we can help those children,” said Tom Engles, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration. “We’re helping Ohio families. We’re helping families all across this country with this program.”

The funding announcement comes as advocates emphasize the importance of supporting parents, particularly during pregnancy and after childbirth, when families may need additional medical guidance, emotional support and connections to community resources.

For Ohio, the more than $13 million allocation will help sustain services intended to reach parents and children through home visits and other family-centered support.

Shemya Wilson, an Ohio mother who received services after the birth of her son, said the program made a lasting difference in her life.

“It’s a program that meets families where they are,” Wilson said. “Because of that, they’re able to see families when they are most vulnerable and provide a life-changing experience for them and where that leaves me today is, I wouldn’t be the woman that I am without having my nurses.”

Wilson said the support she received helped her navigate a vulnerable period after childbirth and reinforced the importance of ensuring families know where to turn when they need assistance.

The program provided more than one million home visits to more than 158,000 parents and children nationwide last year, according to the announcement.

Those visits give participating families opportunities to receive guidance and connect with resources aimed at improving health and supporting child development. The services can be especially important for parents experiencing postpartum challenges or who need help identifying available care and community support.

Wilson urged families not to be afraid to ask for help and encouraged relatives, friends and loved ones to support parents who may be struggling after childbirth.

“Not just to the person who is experiencing postpartum, but also to the people who love that person that’s experiencing postpartum, be there, support them, offer a hand, offer resources, send them the information to get connected,” Wilson said.

She also emphasized the value of programs such as Nurse-Family Partnership, which connects families with nurses who provide guidance and support.

The federal investment is intended to help maintain access to services that support parents and children during the earliest stages of life. Officials say assisting parents can also benefit children by strengthening the support systems surrounding them as they grow.

Families interested in learning more about home-visiting services can find additional information through Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The announcement was made October 5 by the Health Resources and Services Administration and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The funding includes more than $13 million for Ohio as part of the nationwide investment exceeding $500 million.