Ohio voters reject data center projects in all 18 communities with ballot measures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) – Ohio voters overwhelmingly rejected data center development in communities across the state during this year’s election, according to the Ohio Capital Journal.

Voters in 18 Ohio communities considered measures to restrict or prohibit data center development. All 18 voted in favor of limiting the projects, with several measures passing by wide margins.

In Wilmington, voters rejected four proposed zoning changes that would have allowed data center development on specific parcels. About 80% voted against each measure.

In Piqua, voters approved a ban on data centers within city limits by a 2-to-1 margin. The election also resulted in the recall of three city commissioners, including the mayor and vice mayor, following their approval of a Meta data center project in November 2025.

Nine communities approved measures modeled after a proposed statewide effort by Conserve Ohio. The group is working to place a constitutional amendment on the 2027 ballot that would prohibit data centers drawing more than 25 megawatts of power per month.

Conserve Ohio called on state lawmakers to consider a 12-month moratorium on new data center development during the upcoming lame-duck legislative session.

Upper Sandusky rejects data center development

Opposition to data center development also reached Upper Sandusky in northwest Ohio.

The city had been the proposed site of a nearly $1 billion project involving Smartland Energy. The company’s proposal included a 150-megawatt natural gas power plant on 46 acres, with plans to sell electricity directly to a potential data center customer on an adjacent 100-acre property.

Smartland Energy said it would not build or operate the data center itself and that any future end-user would still need city approval.

Local opposition organizers, including Farm Action President Angela Huffman, raised concerns about the potential effects on farmland and local infrastructure.

Nearly 77% of Upper Sandusky voters approved a city charter amendment banning data centers within city limits.

Following the election, Smartland Energy acknowledged the vote, saying it respected the democratic process and would take time to evaluate the outcome.

Data center debate continues nationwide

The opposition in Ohio was part of a broader trend across the country. According to the Ohio Capital Journal, 47 measures involving data center restrictions were on ballots nationwide. At the time of the report, 44 jurisdictions had rejected data centers, while one had voted in favor. Two results were still being counted.

The election results prompted a response from Infrastructure for America, a data center industry group that announced a voluntary pledge focused on transparency, community investment and avoiding additional strain on local power and water infrastructure.

The Data Center Coalition also defended the industry’s economic benefits, pointing to potential job creation, local tax revenue and investment.

Dan Diorio, the organization’s head of state policy and government affairs, said communities that reject data center development could miss out on economic opportunities.

Farm Action’s Huffman said she does not oppose artificial intelligence or development in general, but believes the data center industry has not adequately considered the interests of local communities.

She argued that tax incentives for developers and limited opportunities for public input have created an uneven playing field.