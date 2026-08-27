Fort Wayne Nightclub Owners Pay Nearly $2 Million Owed to 33 Models

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Owners of two Fort Wayne nightclubs have paid nearly $2 million to 33 models after a years-long lawsuit over the unauthorized use of their images in social media promotions.

According to WANE 15, The models sued the owners of Showgirl I and Showgirl III, along with B & S of Fort Wayne Inc. and Reba Enterprises LLC, in 2020.

The lawsuit alleged the businesses repeatedly used the models’ photos and likenesses in promotional social media posts without their permission.

According to court documents, none of the 33 models worked for the nightclubs, were hired by the businesses or gave written permission for their images to be used. The lawsuit also claimed the clubs benefited financially from the promotional posts.

The models argued that their images are part of their personal brands and that the unauthorized use could damage their reputations and affect future business opportunities.

In July 2021, a judge ruled in favor of the models and awarded a combined $1,917,825.

Individual awards ranged from about $30,389 to more than $215,389, depending on how frequently each model’s image and likeness were allegedly used. The defendants were also ordered to pay interest.

On Tuesday, the models notified the court that they had each received the money they were owed.

The court then released the nightclub owners and businesses from the judgment.