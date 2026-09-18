Free Double Cheeseburger available at participating Fort Wayne-area McDonald’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — McDonald’s is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with a deal for customers in the Fort Wayne area.

On Friday, Sept. 18, customers can get a free Double Cheeseburger with any $1 purchase at participating McDonald’s restaurants.

The offer is available once per customer through the McDonald’s app. Taxes may still apply, and the deal does not include delivery orders.

The Double Cheeseburger has been a part of McDonald’s national menu since 1965. It includes two beef patties, pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard and two slices of American cheese.

The offer is only available on Sept. 18, 2026, while supplies last and at participating locations.