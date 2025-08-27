OP-ED: The Buzz

I know it’s not Friday, but this news transcends our weekly schedule, WOWOland… Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ENGAGED. There is so much here that I don’t know where to begin. The fact that 13+13 is 26, and they posted the announcement on August 26? The fact that her ring is reportedly 8 carats? The similarities between the Lover garden and her proposal location? The caption on Instagram? I could go on forever.

Travis and Taylor started dating 2 years ago after Travis called her out for not meeting with him post-Eras Tour show in Kansas City. The couple recently brought up this topic again on ‘New Heights, ‘ Kelce’s podcast. Taylor laughed at Travis and told listeners it’s because he didn’t take any of the proper steps to get in contact with her; he just figured, because he knew the staff, he’d get to see Swift. Kelce said he had a friendship bracelet with his number on it (no, not 87) and intended to give it to Swift, but after being denied, he took to his podcast to call the singer out, and it caught Taylor’s attention. On the podcast, Taylor jokes that Travis used the platform as his personal dating app. In the same clip, she says, “It felt like he was standing outside my apartment holding a boombox saying, ‘I want to go on a date with you.'” Swift laughed. “My relatives, my cousins, were like, ‘Please, please, please, he’s amazing’. There were friends that were like, ‘He’s actually an amazing guy, he’s so great. ‘ There was a lot of people whispering in my ear about you, ‘ She said. It was exactly the moment she had “been writing songs about, wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager”.

I would also like to get a note in that I knew they were engaged, or soon would be, from the announcement of Taylor being on the New Heights podcast, call it a Swiftie sense.

From a friendship bracelet to an engagement ring, our girl is going to be a wife! Fun fact about me, I am a jewelry nerd, so obviously, I have the scoop on the ring for you. Kelce worked with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design the ring. Kelce popped the question with a brilliant-cut old mine diamond or an antique elongated cushion-cut diamond, for simpler terms, rounded at the corners, which was bezel-set in 18k yellow gold with engravings on the side of the band. I’m not sure why, but Taylor being a bezel-set girly really just makes sense. Clearly, there was no need to sacrifice any of the four C’s: the colorless diamond, with a clarity rating of VS1, took up much of her left ring finger’s real estate.

As if we haven’t been fed enough, Taylor and Travis posted the announcement with the caption, “your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” with a dynamite emoji symbolizing their TNT initials. Ed Kelce, Travis’s father, even weighed in on the announcement, giving Swifties even more content to dissect. He says the engagement happened two weeks prior to the announcement, which raises the question of whether they were engaged for the TS12 announcement on New Heights, but I’m getting ahead of myself. Ed also states the proposal happened at Travis’s Missouri home in which he decorated the garden to ask Swift to marry him before the two went out to dinner. Shortly after Taylor said yes, Ed said both parties’ parents and families got a FaceTime call to tell them the news. Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, said Travis got his blessing to propose, and honestly, I expected nothing less from Travis than to be traditional and talk to Taylor’s dad first. Scott said not to worry too much about the timing or location, reassuring him that popping the question was special enough.

Taylor being in her fiancé era has women across the world asking their own boyfriends when their turn is, which has prompted a new wave of TikTok trends and conversations online about wedding date projections and new bridal trends in the wake of Taylor’s bridal era. Sources close to the couple have confirmed wedding planning has not begun yet, opening a whole new can of worms: the unknowns. What will her dress look like? Will she be a 2026 bride or a 2027 bride? Will they make their first debut as an engaged couple at Arrowhead on Thursday for the University of Cincinnati and University of Nebraska-Lincoln football game? Will she take a break from the spotlight to settle into her new life? Will TS13 be her bride era album? Will there be a TS13? Will Selena Gomez or Abagail Anderson Berard be maid of honor? Who will be in the wedding parties? Will Patrick Mahomes be the best man, or will Jason Kelce? What’s next? All I know is this is the closest thing to a royal wedding we’ll have here in the States, and August 26 is now a national holiday in my book.

With all the buzz surrounding the two, I can sincerely say I hope they’re beyond happy, and I cannot wait to accept the role of Maid of Honor when Taylor finally dm’s me back on Instagram (It’s been 2 years…).

See you Friday for your regularly scheduled edition of The Buzz!