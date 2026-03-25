Philippines Declares National Energy State Of Emergency Amid Iran War

(FOX NEWS) — The Philippines has declared a national state of emergency in response to the war in Iran and subsequent energy shortages.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced the move on Tuesday, saying the conflict poses an “imminent danger” to the nation’s energy supplies.

“The declaration of a state of national energy emergency will enable the government … to implement responsive and coordinated measures under existing laws to address the risks posed by disruptions in the global energy supply and the domestic economy,” he said.