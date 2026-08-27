President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Indiana Counties Hit by Historic Storms and Flooding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for multiple Indiana counties following what state officials described as historic storms and flooding.

The declaration, approved through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, makes federal assistance available to eligible residents and communities recovering from the damage.

Braun said the federal assistance will provide critical support as affected areas begin the recovery and rebuilding process. “I am pleased to share that my request for a major disaster declaration has been approved for multiple counties. Thank you, President Trump. This critical support will help Hoosiers recovering from historic storms and flooding. We’re grateful for this partnership as we work to rebuild, recover, and help communities get back on their feet.”

Braun formally requested an expedited major disaster declaration on Aug. 20. The approval provides both individual assistance and public assistance in designated counties.

Individual assistance is available to eligible individuals and households affected by the disaster. Public assistance is designed to help eligible government entities and certain organizations pay for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storms and flooding.

The counties approved for individual assistance are:

Carroll, Dearborn, Decatur, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Porter, Pulaski, Randolph, Rush, Tipton, Union and Wayne.

The counties approved for public assistance are:

Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Porter, Tipton and Wayne.

Wayne County is among the counties approved for both forms of assistance.

State officials said counties that are not currently included in the individual or public assistance designations could still qualify. Additional review and data collection may result in further counties being added to the declaration.

The expedited federal approval means potentially millions of federal dollars can now become available to support recovery efforts in communities affected by the storms.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security and FEMA are expected to provide joint briefing materials and additional instructions on Wednesday, Aug. 26, outlining the next steps for affected residents, local governments and other eligible applicants.

The disaster declaration follows Braun’s formal request last week for expedited federal assistance. The governor’s office said the request was aimed at helping Indiana communities recover from the severe weather and flooding as quickly as possible.

For residents in designated counties, the availability of individual assistance could provide an important source of financial support for eligible disaster-related losses. Public assistance, meanwhile, will help communities address emergency response costs and damaged public infrastructure and facilities.

Officials are expected to release additional information about eligibility, applications and the assistance process as FEMA and the state move forward with the declaration.

The federal approval represents a significant step in Indiana’s recovery from the storms, while officials continue assessing damage and determining whether additional areas should be included.