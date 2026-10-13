Proposed Indiana legislation would require Safe Haven Law education in schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana lawmakers are preparing legislation that would require middle and high schools to teach students about the state’s Safe Haven Law, following a series of infant abandonment cases in Indianapolis.

State Rep. Julie McGuire plans to file the proposal during the 2027 session of the Indiana General Assembly. The legislation is inspired by Baby Haven Grace Hope, an infant found deceased in Brookside Park in Indianapolis in September 2025.

Linda Znachko, founder of the He Knows Your Name ministry, will join McGuire Thursday at Washington Park East Cemetery to announce the proposal. The event will also include a blessing of Baby Haven’s headstone and recognition of four other abandoned babies.

Under the proposed legislation, the Indiana Department of Education would work with the Department of Child Services to develop or identify age-appropriate instructional materials about the Safe Haven Law. Topics would include where infants can be safely surrendered, the time limits under the law and the use of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Indiana’s Safe Haven Law allows a person to anonymously surrender an infant up to 60 days old without fear of arrest or prosecution, provided there are no signs of intentional abuse.

“We have to reach young people before they are in a moment of crisis,” Znachko said. “We are still seeing babies abandoned, and we have to do more to stop it. Education is prevention.”

McGuire said the law can help parents in crisis, but people need to know the option exists.

“Indiana’s Safe Haven Law exists to give parents a safe option in a moment of crisis, but it only works if people know it exists,” McGuire said.

Znachko’s ministry gave Baby Haven her name and arranged her burial in October 2025 after claiming her from the Marion County Coroner’s Office. The ministry works to provide dignity and memorials for people who might otherwise go unclaimed.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Babyland in Washington Park East Cemetery, 10612 E. Washington St., Indianapolis. The event coincides with Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.