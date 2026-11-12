Proposed SNAP rule could affect millions of Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — A proposed federal rule could change how millions of Americans qualify for food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that about 6.3 million people could lose SNAP eligibility by fiscal year 2029 if the proposal takes effect.

The rule would narrow the circumstances under which people receiving benefits through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, known as TANF, can automatically qualify for SNAP.

TANF provides federal funding to states to assist low-income families with children. States determine how to distribute that assistance, including through cash benefits and other services.

Under current rules, some households can qualify for SNAP through certain TANF-funded benefits or services, even if they do not meet the program’s standard income or resource requirements. This policy is known as broad-based categorical eligibility.

The proposed change would limit that pathway to households receiving qualifying TANF assistance, rather than allowing certain other TANF-funded benefits or services to establish automatic eligibility.

People affected by the change could still qualify for SNAP if they meet the program’s regular eligibility requirements.

The proposal is part of a broader series of changes to SNAP. The Agriculture Department reported that about 36 million people were receiving benefits in July, a 13% decrease from the same month a year earlier.

Other federal changes have expanded work requirements for some SNAP recipients. Legislation passed in 2025 also changes how states share the administrative costs of the program and could make some states responsible for a portion of benefit costs based on payment error rates.

The proposed eligibility rule could also affect children’s access to school meals. The USDA estimates nearly 1.8 million children could lose automatic eligibility for free school meals if their households lose SNAP benefits. However, the department estimates 97% of those children would still qualify for free or reduced-price meals through other eligibility processes.

The Trump administration proposed a similar change in 2019, but the proposal was withdrawn in 2021.

The latest proposal was published in the Federal Register on Nov. 10. The public can submit comments through Dec. 10, 2026. If finalized, the change is not expected to take full effect until fiscal year 2029.

The USDA’s estimate of 6.3 million people reflects the potential impact of the proposed rule, not a confirmed number of people who will lose benefits.