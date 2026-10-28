Rokita welcomes DOJ election monitors ahead of Nov. 3 election

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says he welcomes the U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to send election monitors to the state for the Nov. 3, 2026, election.

In a statement, Rokita said federal monitoring could provide an additional layer of oversight as officials work to ensure elections follow the law.

Rokita said election monitors have been used by the Justice Department for decades and described their role as observing and reporting on election procedures.

The attorney general also referenced his previous role as Indiana secretary of state and the state’s voter identification law, saying election security is important to maintaining public confidence in election results.

The Justice Department’s announcement identified Lake and Marion counties as locations for election monitoring. No counties in northeast Indiana have been publicly identified for monitoring as of Oct. 28.

The monitors’ presence is intended to observe election processes; it does not, by itself, indicate that a particular location has been found to have election violations.