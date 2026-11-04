Community Harvest’s U Can Crush Hunger competition enters final days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Seven northeast Indiana colleges and universities are competing to fight food insecurity as Community Harvest Food Bank’s 12th annual U Can Crush Hunger food drive enters its final days.

Purdue University Fort Wayne, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech, Manchester University, Trine University, the University of Saint Francis and Indiana Tech are competing to collect the most food and monetary donations for the food bank.

The goal is to collect 125,000 pounds of food, with donations accepted through Friday, November 6.

The annual competition also aims to raise awareness about food insecurity among college students, an issue organizers say often goes unnoticed.

Community Harvest President and CEO Carmen Cumberland praised the participating schools for coming together to address hunger and support families throughout northeast Indiana.

Community members can participate by donating food at collection bins located on each campus or making monetary contributions online in support of their favorite college or university.

The competition concludes Friday, with all donations benefiting Community Harvest Food Bank and its efforts to provide food assistance across the region.