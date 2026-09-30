Senator Banks Discusses Senate Agenda, College Sports Bill and Indiana Secretary of State Race

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — U.S. Senator Jim Banks says the Senate has several major issues to address before lawmakers leave Washington for the upcoming recess ahead of the November election.

Banks joined Kayla Blakeslee Wednesday on Fort Wayne’s Morning News to discuss the final days of the Senate’s current session, including legislation dealing with college sports, data-center utility costs and voter identification.

Senate prepares for votes before recess

Banks said senators were expected to hold several votes Wednesday before leaving Washington.

One of the issues Banks highlighted was legislation addressing the future of college athletics and the name, image and likeness, or NIL, landscape.

Banks said the bill would establish a national framework for college sports and address what he described as problems created by the rapid changes surrounding NIL.

The legislation was authored by Senator Ted Cruz.

Banks said the bill would also establish a five-year eligibility limit for college athletes and address situations involving athletes who leave college sports and later attempt to return.

Data centers and utility costs

Banks also highlighted the Ratepayer Protection Act, legislation he said would prevent communities from shifting the costs associated with data centers onto other utility customers.

“When these data centers move into communities, they can’t hose everybody else, all the ratepayers in a community, to offset the utility cost for the data center,” Banks said.

Banks said the House has already passed the legislation and that the Senate was expected to vote on it Wednesday.

Voter ID and congressional stock trading

Another measure Banks discussed was the SAVE America Act, which he said would require voter identification and also prohibit members of Congress from insider stock trading.

Banks said the legislation represents what he described as a final opportunity before the election to pass the measure.

He predicted Democrats would block both the Ratepayer Protection Act and the SAVE America Act from reaching the 60 votes needed to advance in the Senate.

Banks said he hoped his prediction would be wrong.

Banks discusses Indiana Secretary of State race

With the Senate preparing to leave Washington, Banks said he plans to return to Indiana and spend time campaigning ahead of the November election.

Banks specifically discussed Republican Secretary of State candidate Max Engeling, whom Banks said previously worked for his organization.

Banks criticized the presence of a third-party candidate in the race, arguing that the candidate could draw votes away from Engeling.

Banks made similar claims about third-party or independent candidates in other states, including Alaska and Nebraska.

He said he plans to campaign for Engeling over the next month.

Banks also said the Secretary of State’s race is particularly important because of the role the office plays in Indiana’s election system.

“If you believe election integrity matters, the Secretary of State’s race in Indiana is the most important race on the ballot,” Banks said.

Banks touts Engeling’s experience

Blakeslee asked Banks about listeners who say they don’t know much about Engeling and wanted to know why Banks supports his candidacy.

Banks said Engeling is “a man of integrity” and described him as a hard worker who was an important part of Banks’ organization.

The interview briefly cut out before Banks returned to the call and offered a short endorsement of Engeling.

“Max Engeling is great. Vote for him,” Banks said.

The Indiana Secretary of State election will be part of the November election.