Senator Jim Banks Weighs In on Indiana Midterm Races, Control of Congress

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — With Election Day less than three weeks away, U.S. Senator Jim Banks says Indiana’s secretary of state race and a competitive congressional district north of Indianapolis will be among the key contests to watch in November.

Banks discussed the midterm elections with Kayla Blakeslee on Fort Wayne’s Morning News Wednesday, October 14, outlining the races he believes could shape control of Congress and the direction of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Early voting is underway in Indiana and Ohio, with Election Day scheduled for November 3.

Banks highlights Indiana secretary of state race

Banks called Indiana’s secretary of state race one of the state’s most important contests, noting that there is no gubernatorial or U.S. Senate race at the top of the ballot this year.

He endorsed Republican candidate Max Engling, citing election integrity and voter identification as central issues.

Banks said Engling supports the SAVE America Act, which he described as requiring voter ID at the ballot box. He also criticized the other candidates in the race over their positions on the legislation.

Banks’ comments reflect his views on the race and the candidates’ positions.

Competitive congressional district could affect House control

Banks identified Indiana’s 5th Congressional District, represented by Republican Victoria Spartz, as the state’s most competitive congressional race.

The district includes communities north of Indianapolis, including Carmel, Zionsville, Noblesville and Fishers, extending toward Marion.

Banks described the district as slightly Republican and said the contest could help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives. He expects significant campaign spending in the race.

Banks predicted Republican Marlin Stutzman would win his race by a wide margin and said he expects most other Indiana Republicans to perform well.

Banks warns of consequences if Democrats win Congress

Looking nationally, Banks argued that Democratic victories in the House and Senate would lead to renewed efforts to oppose the Trump administration.

He pointed to the first Trump administration, when Democrats gained control of the House following the 2018 midterm elections, and predicted that a similar outcome would bring more obstruction and impeachment efforts.

Banks also credited the Trump administration’s border policies with improvements in public safety. He cited a reported 40% decline in Indiana drug overdose deaths and said more than 1,000 Hoosiers’ lives had been saved.

Banks also claimed violent crime had declined nationally and criticized Democrats over funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol. He said he wanted the administration to carry out more deportations.

Those statements represent Banks’ assessment of the administration’s record and the potential consequences of the election.

Michigan and Ohio Senate races draw attention

Banks also discussed two neighboring states where Senate races could affect the balance of power in Washington.

In Michigan, Republican Mike Rogers is facing Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. Banks characterized the contest as an opportunity for Republicans to gain a Senate seat and sharply criticized El-Sayed and some of his supporters.

In Ohio, Banks acknowledged that Republicans face a difficult race and said Democrats have an opportunity to pick up a seat there.

With both states bordering Indiana, Banks said the contests will be important to watch on election night.

Election Day approaching

Banks closed by emphasizing the stakes of the midterm elections and the potential impact on the president’s agenda if Democrats gain control of either chamber of Congress.

Indiana voters can continue participating in early voting ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, November 3.