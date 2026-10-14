Seven Parkview Health nurses honored with DAISY Awards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Seven nurses across the Parkview Health system have been recognized for their exceptional patient care and compassion with DAISY Awards.

According to WANE-15, Parkview Health announced Tuesday that the nurses received the honors over the summer as part of an international recognition program celebrating extraordinary nursing care.

The 2026 recipients include Lindsay Collins and Kari Schaper of Parkview Hospital Randallia; Albert Deogracias, Brittany Harmon and Kayla Knox of Parkview Regional Medical Center; Diana Stone of Parkview LaGrange Hospital; and Becky Trejo of Parkview Wabash Hospital.

The DAISY Award is presented by the DAISY Foundation, which recognizes nurses in more than 40 countries and territories for their dedication to patients and families.

Recipients are selected through nominations submitted by patients, family members and coworkers who share stories of nurses demonstrating outstanding care, kindness and professionalism.

According to Parkview Health, 136 nurses throughout its healthcare system have received DAISY Awards since 2021.

The program aims to recognize the contributions nurses make to patient experiences while highlighting the importance of compassionate care in healthcare settings.

More information about the DAISY Award program is available at DAISYFoundation.org.