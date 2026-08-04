Snider High School to Rename Football Stadium in Honor of Legendary Coach Russ Isaacs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Snider High School will honor one of the most successful football coaches in Indiana history by renaming its football stadium after longtime head coach Russ Isaacs.

The Fort Wayne Community Schools Board of School Trustees recently approved the naming, recognizing Isaacs’ decades of leadership and lasting impact on the school’s football program.

Isaacs served as Snider’s head football coach for more than 30 years, leading the Panthers to multiple state championships while becoming one of the winningest coaches in Indiana high school football history. Beyond his success on the field, school officials say Isaacs was known for mentoring student-athletes and helping shape generations of young people in the Fort Wayne community.

A ceremony to officially dedicate Russ Isaacs Stadium is expected to take place later this year, with additional details to be announced by the district.

School leaders say the naming recognizes Isaacs’ contributions to Snider High School and his lasting legacy in northeast Indiana athletics.