October 16, 2026
Local News

Fire Damages Apartment on Fort Wayne’s Southwest Side

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Firefighters extinguished an apartment fire Thursday night on Fort Wayne’s southwest side.

According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, crews were dispatched to Coventry Court West apartments in the 5700 block of Meadows Drive.

Firefighters found flames coming from the apartment’s kitchen and extinguished the fire in less than 15 minutes from the time of the alarm.

The department reported moderate fire, smoke and water damage.

One person evacuated the apartment without assistance. No injuries were reported.

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