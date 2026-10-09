Legendary Chicago Bears Coach Mike Ditka Dies at 86

CHICAGO (WOWO) — Mike Ditka, the Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end and former Chicago Bears head coach who led the franchise to its memorable Super Bowl XX championship, has died at the age of 86.

Ditka’s family announced his death Friday, October 9, remembering him as a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was widely known throughout the football world for his competitive spirit, fiery personality and lasting impact on the game.

A fifth overall selection in the 1961 NFL Draft, Ditka made an immediate impact with the Bears. He recorded 1,076 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during his rookie season, earning NFL Rookie of the Year honors and helping establish the tight end as a major receiving threat.

Ditka played for Chicago from 1961 through 1966 before moving on to the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. He won an NFL championship with the Bears in 1963 and later captured a Super Bowl title with Dallas in Super Bowl VI.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988, becoming the first tight end to receive that honor.

However, Ditka became an even bigger Chicago sports icon when he returned to the Bears as head coach in 1982. Three years later, he guided the 1985 Bears to a 15-1 regular-season record and a dominant 46-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX.

That championship team, led by a powerful defense and featuring stars such as Walter Payton, became one of the most celebrated teams in NFL history.

During 11 seasons as Chicago’s head coach, Ditka led the Bears to seven playoff appearances and three NFC Championship Games. His passionate sideline demeanor and unmistakable personality made him one of the NFL’s most recognizable figures.

Ditka’s legacy extends beyond his accomplishments as a player and coach. He helped shape one of football’s most iconic franchises and remains synonymous with the Bears’ championship era.

He was 86.