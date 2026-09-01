3Rivers launches $225,000 Big Give for local nonprofits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 3Rivers Federal Credit Union is launching a new grant initiative that will provide a total of $225,000 to local nonprofit organizations.

The 3Rivers Big Give will award three eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits with grants of $75,000 each to support charitable programs, projects, initiatives or operational needs.

Applications open September 1 and will be accepted through September 22 at 11:59 p.m.

To qualify, organizations must have current 501(c)(3) status, have operated continuously for at least two years and primarily serve communities within a designated 3Rivers service area. Membership with 3Rivers is not required to apply.

Eight finalists will be announced in October before public voting takes place from October 21 through November 4. The three grant recipients are expected to be announced November 13.

The initiative is designed to provide financial support to nonprofits while also giving them greater visibility and an opportunity to share their work with the community.

More information about the 3Rivers Big Give and how to apply is available on the credit union’s website.