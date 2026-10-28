Northeast Indiana communities receive more than $4.1 million in road grants

STATEHOUSE (WOWO) – Northeast Indiana communities are set to receive more than $4.1 million in state matching grants for road and bridge improvements through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.

The awards were announced Oct. 28 by State Sen. Dr. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo, and State Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne, for communities in their respective Senate districts.

In Senate District 14, Johnson announced more than $3.2 million in grants for nine communities. The awards include:

Allen County: $213,902.81

Ashley: $848,000

Auburn: $275,000

Butler: $48,560

DeKalb County: $197,090.56

Grabill: $368,000

Hamilton: $394,340

Monroeville: $587,581.92

Waterloo: $331,912.80

In Senate District 16, Busch announced more than $1 million for four communities:

Allen County: $213,902.81

Columbia City: $315,719.20

South Whitley: $224,800

Whitley County: $309,192.59

The Allen County award appears in both senators’ announcements and is counted only once in the combined regional total.

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016 to support local infrastructure projects and improve roads and bridges. The program has awarded more than $2 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects since its creation, according to the announcements.

The Indiana Department of Transportation matches local investments in eligible road and bridge repairs. Communities receive either an 80% state match or a 50% state match, depending on their population.

Johnson said the funding would help communities invest in infrastructure improvements, while Busch said well-maintained roads should be a priority across Indiana.

A full breakdown of the awards is available through the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings program.