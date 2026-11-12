November 12, 2026
Local News

Electrical arcing causes brief power interruptions in Fort Wayne area

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / REMC)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — An issue with a transmission line caused electrical arcing and brief power interruptions in parts of northeast Indiana Thursday morning.

The incident happened before noon near Dupont Road and Interstate 69 in north Fort Wayne. Witnesses reported hearing loud booms, and video shared with WANE 15 showed bright flashes as power lines arced.

Northeastern REMC said the issue was resolved and power had been restored to its members.

The utility said much of Fort Wayne’s west side and eastern Whitley County experienced brief power interruptions, described as a couple of blinks.

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