Emmanuel Christian School receives nearly 50 acres for future campus

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Emmanuel Christian School has received nearly 50 acres of land in Whitley County for a future campus as the Fort Wayne school continues to grow.

The school announced the property donation Oct. 7, saying its enrollment has increased from 69 students when it opened in 2023 to 277 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

School leaders said the growth has prompted them to consider long-term space and facility needs.

“This is a special moment for Emmanuel Christian School,” Head of School Buzz Lance said. “We have been praying for God’s direction and asking Him to make clear where He wants ECS to go. We never could have imagined that He would provide in this way.”

The property is located near South 800 and County Line Road in Whitley County, about 3.8 miles from the school’s current campus.

School officials said they are still considering how the land could be developed and how it could serve future students. No specific construction plans have been finalized.

Additional information about the property, future plans and ways to support the school will be shared as planning progresses.

More information about Emmanuel Christian School is available at ecsfw.org.