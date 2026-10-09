Allen County Fire & EMS District defends proposed $49 million budget

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Fire & EMS District is defending its proposed 2027 budget following an Allen County Council hearing, saying the plan would expand paramedic coverage and improve emergency response capabilities throughout the county.

The district issued a statement Thursday, following the hearing. Executive Fire Chief Jeremy Bush said the district remains focused on community safety, operational readiness and countywide paramedic coverage.

“Healthy debate and differences of opinion are part of the process,” Bush said. “What matters is that we all keep our focus on what is best for the citizens of Allen County and on delivering the highest level of service.”

The proposed $49 million unified budget would fund 20 paramedics and 10 firefighters. According to the district, the plan would establish an 8-minute response standard and provide advanced life support throughout Allen County.

The district estimates that maintaining the existing system with basic pay increases would cost $48.7 million. The proposed unified budget would cost approximately $327,000 more, an increase of less than 1%, while expanding staffing and emergency response capabilities.

The district also clarified its plan for accountability involving future property tax levy growth.

For the next several years, levy growth above the state’s maximum levy growth quotient, which is set annually, would be subject to a formal excess levy appeal under Indiana law. The district has committed to requiring approval from the Board of Fire Trustees, Allen County Council and the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance for each appeal.

The district said the same appeal process provides a path to full approval of its plan.