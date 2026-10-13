Fort Wayne Police: Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting on Chadwick Drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries after two Fort Wayne police officers shot him during a response to a reported mental health crisis on Chadwick Drive.

According to an update from the Fort Wayne Police Department this morning, officers were dispatched to a home in the 6800 block of Chadwick Drive after a caller reported that an adult man was experiencing a mental health crisis, acting violently and destroying items in his room, including a television and an iPad.

Officers attempted to speak with the man, but he refused. While officers gathered additional information from the caller, the man left his bedroom, went into the kitchen and grabbed a large chef’s knife.

Police said officers ordered the man to drop the knife. When he did not comply, an officer deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective. The man continued advancing toward the officer with the knife, prompting two officers to fire their handguns, striking him.

Officers immediately requested an ambulance and provided medical aid, including applying chest seals and a tourniquet. Three Rivers Ambulance Authority medics transported the man to a hospital, where he remained with life-threatening injuries at the time of the department’s release.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide Team and Crime Scene Unit responded to investigate. Indiana State Police detectives also launched a separate, parallel investigation.

The two officers who fired their weapons were placed on five days of administrative leave, in accordance with department protocol. During that time, investigators from Internal Affairs, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide Team and Indiana State Police will interview the officers.

Before returning to duty, the officers must undergo psychological assessments conducted by a licensed psychiatrist.

The investigative findings will be forwarded to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The shooting remains under investigation.