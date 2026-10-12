Fort Wayne Zoo Announces First-Ever Dog Day Event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Zoo is inviting dogs and their owners to explore select areas of the zoo during a new event scheduled for Nov. 1.

Dog Day will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature animal activities, pup cups, photo opportunities, a dog costume parade with prizes and a special souvenir.

Tickets cost $25 per dog. Zoo admission is free for members accompanying their pets and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at fwzoo.com.

“This is the first time we have ever hosted an event for dogs,” said Rick Schuiteman, executive director and CEO of the Fort Wayne Zoo. He said the event will give pets and their owners an opportunity to experience the zoo together while encouraging appreciation for its animals.

The zoo encourages pet owners to review the event guidelines before registering.

Other November events include the Teddy Bear Clinic on Nov. 1, where children can bring stuffed animals for veterinary exams, and the return of Wild Lights on Nov. 13. Wild Lights will feature more than 1 million lights, a nightly tree-lighting, holiday activities and seasonal treats.

The zoo also announced that previously planned Fall Weekend hours have been canceled for 2026 to accommodate additional Wild Lights dates.