FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun visited the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post Thursday to highlight how advances in DNA technology are helping investigators solve decades-old crimes.

During the visit, Braun toured the ISP Fort Wayne Regional Laboratory and met with members of the department’s Cold Case Unit and forensic scientists working to identify suspects and bring answers to victims’ families.

Established in 2024, the Cold Case Unit includes five detectives and five civilian investigators stationed across Indiana. The team focuses on unsolved homicides and missing persons cases.

Indiana State Police is also among the first state law enforcement agencies in the country to employ an in-house forensic genetic genealogist. The approach combines DNA analysis with genealogical research to identify potential suspects and develop new investigative leads.

State police highlighted two cases where the technology has helped investigators make progress.

In a series of 1986 sexual assaults in LaGrange and Steuben counties, forensic genetic genealogy helped investigators identify a family line connected to DNA evidence. Further investigation led to the arrest of 62-year-old Ricky Devonne McLatcher of Quincy, Michigan, on February 10, 2025. He faces charges including criminal deviate conduct, burglary and criminal confinement.

The technology also helped advance the investigation into the 1997 killing of 25-year-old Angela Saco, whose body was found on property at the Huntington County Reservoir. In February 2026, genetic genealogy identified Stephen L. Shlater as a potential suspect. Subsequent DNA testing confirmed his connection to evidence from the crime scene. Shlater is now deceased, and Huntington County Prosecutor Jeremy Nix said he would face a murder charge if he were alive.

Braun said new technology is helping investigators pursue justice regardless of how much time has passed, and praised state police for continuing to follow leads and seek answers for families.