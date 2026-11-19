WABASH, Ind. (WOWO) — The Wabash County Museum is bringing back its Winter at the Museum celebration, with several holiday activities planned for families from November 20 through December 30.

This year’s festivities include Daphne’s Reindeer Barn, the Elf in the Exhibit Scavenger Hunt, the Festival of Trees and a special Santa Saturday event.

At Daphne’s Reindeer Barn, children can meet, brush and pretend to feed a herd of stuffed reindeer. The museum-wide elf scavenger hunt invites visitors to find hidden elves throughout the exhibits. Their hiding spots change each week, and children who find them all can earn a prize.

The Festival of Trees returns with decorated trees, wreaths, painted gingerbread men and holiday window displays created by local businesses and community organizations. Visitors can take part in the People’s Choice Award by purchasing 10 votes for $5. Proceeds from ticket sales support the museum’s educational programming.

New this year, Simply Grant County will transform the museum’s windows into a winter wonderland.

Museum members and donors can get an early look at the Festival of Trees during a free preview night Thursday, November 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will include photos with Father Christmas, a chance to explore the newly renovated caboose and an opportunity to begin People’s Choice voting.

Santa Saturday is scheduled for December 12 and will offer free admission, a chance to meet Father Christmas, see a live reindeer and take part in holiday activities.

Winter at the Museum is included with general admission, except for the special free-admission events. The Wabash County Museum is located at 36 East Market Street in downtown Wabash.

More information, including museum hours and upcoming events, is available at wabashmuseum.org.