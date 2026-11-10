Ground broken on 74-home Victory Gardens development in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Construction is getting underway on a planned 74-home development in southeast Fort Wayne that aims to expand homeownership opportunities in the Tillman–Hessen Cassel corridor.

LegacyOne Incorporated held a groundbreaking for Victory Gardens at 2700 Elmdale Drive. The planned development will include single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes and zero-lot-line homes, with prices ranging from $186,000 to $325,000.

The project is expected to generate approximately $24.1 million in combined gross sales over three years, according to LegacyOne.

“Victory Gardens is about more than building houses,” said Linda Golden, president and CEO of LegacyOne. “It is about creating opportunities for families to establish roots, build wealth and take pride in the future of southeast Fort Wayne.”

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker said the project demonstrates the need and demand for housing in southeast Fort Wayne.

The project received infrastructure support through a $1 million Legacy Fort Wayne grant and a $1.089 million Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant through the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. An additional loan of approximately $1.2 million will be repaid through lot sales and tax increment financing approved by the Redevelopment Commission.

LegacyOne is partnering with Habitat for Humanity, the Realtist Association of Northeast Indiana, Covenant Concepts and Legacy Community Development Corporation.

LegacyOne and the Realtist Association of Northeast Indiana will also offer prospective buyers a six-month HomeQuest program. The program will cover topics including credit readiness, mortgage and financing options, and homeowners insurance.

The company projects the development will create 322 local construction jobs, generate $5.24 million in state and local tax revenue and lead to approximately $25 million in new residential mortgages.

More information about Victory Gardens is available at victorygardenshomes.com.