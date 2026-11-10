Most Allen County offices to close Wednesday for Veterans Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Most Allen County government offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Offices that provide around-the-clock services will remain operational during the holiday.

Those include the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Community Corrections, the Allen County Juvenile Center, the Youth Services Center and the Highway Department.

Residents who are unsure whether a particular county department will be open are encouraged to call ahead before visiting.

County department phone numbers are available at allencounty.in.gov.