Indiana Blackout license plate generates $12.9 million

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana’s Blackout license plate has surpassed 380,000 sales since its launch last year, generating $12.9 million in additional revenue for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Governor Mike Braun said the revenue is being reinvested into BMV employees and technology as part of an effort to modernize the agency and improve customer service.

The optional plate launched Aug. 8, 2025, with an additional $45 fee at initial registration and annual renewal. Customers can also pay another $45 to personalize the plate.

The BMV said it has already used the additional revenue to invest in new payment machines that accept digital wallets and tap-to-pay options, expand the number of 24/7 BMV Connect kiosks and increase pay for many customer-facing employees.

The Blackout plate is available for passenger vehicles, light trucks weighing less than 11,000 pounds, motorcycles and recreational vehicles.

Sales were strong during the first year, with nearly 22,000 plates purchased in the first month and more than 90,000 purchased by the end of 2025.

The first customers who purchased the Blackout plate are now beginning to renew their registrations, providing an ongoing source of revenue for the BMV.

The plate’s sales milestone comes as the BMV implements a five-year modernization strategy ordered by Braun through Executive Order 25-41. The plan focuses on updating technology, improving digital services, increasing efficiency and customer service.