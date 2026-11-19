PARKER CITY, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana is launching what state leaders are calling the nation’s first high school Enlisted Training Corps pilot, giving students a chance to explore military service while earning college credit — without having to commit to enlistment.

Governor Mike Braun and Indiana National Guard leaders introduced the program at Monroe Central Junior-Senior High School in Parker City. Eleven students are participating in the pilot, which combines military leadership instruction with an opportunity to earn three college credits through Ivy Tech Community College.

The program is designed to give students exposure to military training, leadership and potential career paths while keeping their options open after graduation. Participation does not require students to immediately enlist in the military.

Students may also complete certain requirements toward Indiana’s Enlistment and Service Seal, one of the distinctions available through the state’s New Indiana Diploma.

The pilot offers another pathway for students interested in military service or leadership training, while allowing them to earn college credit before making decisions about their future.