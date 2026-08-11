August 11, 2026
Indiana News

Indiana State Fair Offering $2 Admission Tuesday

by WOWO News0
Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Hoosiers looking for a cheaper way to visit the Indiana State Fair can take advantage of $2 admission Tuesday.

The promotion, presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The fair will also feature several themed days throughout the remainder of its run, including:

  • Aug. 13: Indianapolis Indians’ Family Day
  • Aug. 14: Keystone Cooperative Day
  • Aug. 15: Hoosier Lottery Day
  • Aug. 16: Little Red Door’s Cancer Survivors’ Day
  • Aug. 19: Farmers’ Day presented by Corteva Agriscience
  • Aug. 20: AAA Day
  • Aug. 21: Mental Health Matters Day
  • Aug. 22: Firefly Day
  • Aug. 23: Donate Life Day

The Indiana State Fair is held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

More information about tickets, entertainment, food and other events is available through the Indiana State Fair’s official website.

Related posts

Noble County police seek escapee

Darrin Wright

New Dollar General store opening in Fort Wayne, positions available

WOWO News

Noblesville Man Dies after Run Over by Tractor on Farm

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.