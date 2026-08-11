Indiana State Fair Offering $2 Admission Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Hoosiers looking for a cheaper way to visit the Indiana State Fair can take advantage of $2 admission Tuesday.

The promotion, presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The fair will also feature several themed days throughout the remainder of its run, including:

Aug. 13: Indianapolis Indians’ Family Day

Indianapolis Indians’ Family Day Aug. 14: Keystone Cooperative Day

Keystone Cooperative Day Aug. 15: Hoosier Lottery Day

Hoosier Lottery Day Aug. 16: Little Red Door’s Cancer Survivors’ Day

Little Red Door’s Cancer Survivors’ Day Aug. 19: Farmers’ Day presented by Corteva Agriscience

Farmers’ Day presented by Corteva Agriscience Aug. 20: AAA Day

AAA Day Aug. 21: Mental Health Matters Day

Mental Health Matters Day Aug. 22: Firefly Day

Firefly Day Aug. 23: Donate Life Day

The Indiana State Fair is held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

More information about tickets, entertainment, food and other events is available through the Indiana State Fair’s official website.