Indiana State Fair Offering $2 Admission Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Hoosiers looking for a cheaper way to visit the Indiana State Fair can take advantage of $2 admission Tuesday.
The promotion, presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.
The fair will also feature several themed days throughout the remainder of its run, including:
- Aug. 13: Indianapolis Indians’ Family Day
- Aug. 14: Keystone Cooperative Day
- Aug. 15: Hoosier Lottery Day
- Aug. 16: Little Red Door’s Cancer Survivors’ Day
- Aug. 19: Farmers’ Day presented by Corteva Agriscience
- Aug. 20: AAA Day
- Aug. 21: Mental Health Matters Day
- Aug. 22: Firefly Day
- Aug. 23: Donate Life Day
The Indiana State Fair is held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.
More information about tickets, entertainment, food and other events is available through the Indiana State Fair’s official website.