August 11, 2026
Indiana News

Indiana Third-Grade Literacy Rate Rises for Fifth Consecutive Year

by WOWO News0
person in red shirt wearing black and gray headphones

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana’s third-grade literacy rate has increased for the fifth consecutive year, with nearly 89% of students now demonstrating proficiency in reading.

Results from the 2026 Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination, or IREAD, assessment show that 88.7% of third graders demonstrated proficient reading skills.

That’s an increase of nearly 1.5 percentage points from the 2024-25 school year and a 7.5 percentage point increase since 2021.

State officials say Indiana’s literacy rate has now surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Literacy rates increased for nearly every student population between 2025 and 2026. Black students saw a four percentage point increase, while Hispanic students increased by 3.7 percentage points.

Students in special education saw a 2.3 percentage point increase, while students receiving free or reduced-price meals increased by 1.5 percentage points.

The state also reported that 511 elementary schools — about 40% of Indiana elementary schools — reached the state’s goal of having at least 95% of students reading proficiently. That number has more than doubled since 2023.

Second-grade students also took the IREAD assessment for the second consecutive year. In 2026, 69% of second graders either passed or were considered on track to pass IREAD by the end of third grade.

State education officials say more than 95% of students who were considered on track last year passed the assessment in 2026.

Indiana has set a goal of having 95% of third graders reading proficiently by 2027.

The state also released new 2026 ILEARN results Tuesday. Because the assessment was redesigned this year, the results establish a new baseline and cannot be directly compared with previous years.

Statewide, 42% of students were proficient in English/language arts and 42.7% were proficient in math.

District- and school-level ILEARN results are expected to be available in September.

Related posts

Indiana nonprofit lands grant to train refugees in farming

AP News

Congressman Todd Rokita introduces SLAPS Act regarding sanctuary states

Jay Prince

Elkhart PD Accepting Applications For “2025 Spring Citizens Academy”

David Scheie

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.