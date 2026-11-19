FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Golfers in Fort Wayne will have a few more days to hit the links as warmer temperatures bring temporary play back to McMillen Park Golf Course.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation says the course, located near Oxford and Hessen Cassel roads, reopened Wednesday, November 18, and is expected to remain available through Saturday, November 21, weather and course conditions permitting.

Walk-in play will be available from 10 a.m. until approximately 4:30 p.m. Golf cart rentals will also be offered as conditions allow.

Golfers planning to play 18 holes with a cart must begin by noon, while those playing nine holes with a cart should start by 2 p.m.

The temporary reopening comes after all three Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation golf courses closed for the season last week.

Golf Manager Gary Whiteacre says the department wanted to give golfers another opportunity to get in a few rounds before winter arrives.

For the latest updates on course conditions and availability, visit the Fort Wayne Parks Golf Facebook page or FortWayneParks.org.