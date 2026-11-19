INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana lawmakers have officially begun preparations for the 2027 legislative session following Organization Day at the Statehouse.

State Sen. Dr. Tyler Johnson, a Republican from Leo, joined fellow legislators Tuesday, November 17, for the ceremonial start of the 125th Indiana General Assembly.

Organization Day includes the swearing-in of new and re-elected lawmakers, the first roll call of the General Assembly and the organization of Senate and House caucuses ahead of the new session.

The 2027 session will be a budget year, meaning lawmakers will develop a spending plan to fund state government services for the next two fiscal years. By law, the session must conclude on or before April 29.

Johnson thanked residents of Senate District 14 for their continued support and said he plans to focus on families and Indiana communities during the upcoming session.

Lawmakers are scheduled to return to the Statehouse in January for the first regular session of the new General Assembly.

Residents can contact Johnson through the Indiana Senate Republicans website or by calling 800-382-9467. Livestreams and archived recordings of legislative and committee meetings are available at iga.in.gov.